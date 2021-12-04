Why I am scared of living in my house – Tacha opens up

Reality TV star and entrepreneur, Tacha Akide has disclosed the reason she is scared of living inside her house.

She made this disclosure on her IG story. She disclosed that her life long fantasy was always to live in a very big house.

Although her dream had come true, it had come with a new fear. According to her, she gets so scared of living in her house because it’s really big.

“I used to dreaming of living in a BIG House…but now I’m scared of the one I live in,” she said.

Reacting to this, some fans jokingly offered to live with her, others criticised her for always finding a way to flaunt her wealth on social media while others suggested that she was scared of living in the house because her success was attached to diabolical means.

“I didn’t kill nobody, so ain’t even scared of always alone after work,” someone commented.

“You need a company. I can be of help. I can start of the role of a houseboy and if you’re impressed, you can promote me to sugar boy role,” another joked.

“Everything mustn’t be said on social media! Rest please!” another commented.