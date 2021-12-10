“Why I choose Bimpe Oyebade to be my wife” – Lateef Adedimeji reveals the qualities he saw in Mo Bimpe

Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji, has given reasons why he choose his colleague, Bimpe Oyebade as his wife.

Lateef revealed that he choose Bimpe Oyebade because she is an amazing woman and she understands him well.

The actor revealed this in an interview with GoldMyne Tv, during, actress Eniola Badmus’ 20 years on stage anniversary on December 10, 2021.

Lateef stated that Mo Bimpe, as she is popularly known, has a clear understanding of him. He noted that he is happy about their union.

In his word;

“I’m just going to say she is amazing, she has a clear understanding of me. That’s all about it. I am happy about our union, It’s a thing of joy”.

Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade are set to tie the knot on December 22, 2021. Reports have it that Bimpe is currently pregnant.

Watch video below,