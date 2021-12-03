Why I clashed with my father and he chased me with Police – Davido opens up

Nigerian singer, Davido has disclosed how his father chased him around with the police after they had a serious clash over his music career.

Davido revealed that his father was not totally against him going into music, but he wanted him to get his degree first before anything else.

He however opened up that his father got so angry and called the police on him, when he found out that he left school.

Davido made this revelation in his interview with US podcast, Purple music.

“I wasn’t in school. I was facing music full time and over the years, he found out that I wasn’t in school and there was a whole lot of drama. I left school. I went back to the city and then my dad was chasing me with the police.

Yes, they (the police) were coming after me to go back to school. Any show he (my dad) saw me on, on a flier or whatever, he was shutting the show down.

“I moved back to Nigeria and then, he wanted me to go back to school. Because he was like, ‘ After School, you can go back to do the music and blah blah blah. Just get your degree first’_ which I have gotten. Thanks to God,”

“Then I dropped this song, Dami Duro and the song became so big that even the president was singing it. Even people my dad could not get to, was singing it.”