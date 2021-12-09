Wife slaps husband on Live TV over his statement about her (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment a lady landed a hot slap on her husband’s cheek.

The sad incident happened during a live interview with the couple where they talked about their marital affairs.

Reports gathered that the man who spoke in a Ghanaian language, accused his wife of being ‘unclean’ and this provoked the woman and made her act to the extreme.

The raging wife got up quickly from her seat and landed a hot slap on her husband’s cheek in the presence of other female hosts of the show.

The husband however sat calmly on his seat, without retaliating or attempting to hit her back.

The video has sparked outrage on social media from people especially men who feel the reactions would have been more intense if it was the man who slapped the woman.

Watch video below;

