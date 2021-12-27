TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I didn’t see my divorce coming, I cut my 30th…

‘Since I didn’t have money to buy Christmas tree, I purchased two…

Regina Daniels receives N20million as Christmas gift from her…

Wizkid bags 5 awards at 2021 African Entertainment Awards USA

Entertainment
By Shalom

Award winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun Ibrahim, popularly known as Wizkid has bagged 5 awards at the 2021 African Entertainment Awards USA.

Big Wiz who has been going places and attaining great heights following the success of his ‘made in Lagos’ album, emerged as winner in five distinct categories namely:

READ ALSO

I haven’t slept since I landed in Nigeria –…

He accommodated me in his room when I had nowhere to go…

Song Of The Year: Wizkid ft Tems – Essence
Album Of The Year: Wizkid “MADE IN LAGOS”
Best Music Video: Wizkid – Essence Ft. Tems
BEST COLLABORATIONS: Wizkid – Essence ft. Tems
BEST MALE ARTIST WINNER: Wizkid

Indeed, this is a massive addition to the collection of awards/trophies currently chilling in the Grammy winner’s cabinet.

Recall that Machala also bagged 3 awards at AFRIMA 2021, which made him the very first singer to hold such a record.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I didn’t see my divorce coming, I cut my 30th birthday cake in my…

‘Since I didn’t have money to buy Christmas tree, I purchased two new phones and…

Regina Daniels receives N20million as Christmas gift from her…

“I shared an apartment with Davido when I relocated to Nigeria- Tiwa…

Janemena calls out her sister as she reveals the letter she sent to her husband…

Lady threatens to hurt herself as boyfriend dumps her on Christmas day (Video)

“People need to mind their business” – Actress Chizzy Alichi…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“This generation is not religious, they don’t pray” –…

Olakunle Churchill makes touching prayer request on his birthday

Wizkid bags 5 awards at 2021 African Entertainment Awards USA

Rosy Meurer celebrates husband, Churchill, on his 39th birthday

I’m actually a ‘mami water’ – Femi Kayode’s…

Bobrisky shares video of his visibly decaying backside on Instagram

Janemena calls out her sister as she reveals the letter she sent to her husband…

Leave a Reply