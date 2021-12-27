Wizkid bags 5 awards at 2021 African Entertainment Awards USA

Award winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun Ibrahim, popularly known as Wizkid has bagged 5 awards at the 2021 African Entertainment Awards USA.
Big Wiz who has been going places and attaining great heights following the success of his ‘made in Lagos’ album, emerged as winner in five distinct categories namely:
Song Of The Year: Wizkid ft Tems – Essence
Album Of The Year: Wizkid “MADE IN LAGOS”
Best Music Video: Wizkid – Essence Ft. Tems
BEST COLLABORATIONS: Wizkid – Essence ft. Tems
BEST MALE ARTIST WINNER: Wizkid
Indeed, this is a massive addition to the collection of awards/trophies currently chilling in the Grammy winner’s cabinet.
Recall that Machala also bagged 3 awards at AFRIMA 2021, which made him the very first singer to hold such a record.
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES