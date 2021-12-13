TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Wizkid’s baby mama and manager, Jada Pollock has replied a follower who questioned if her son, Zion attends school.

The follower threw a subtle shade at Jada P and her son, stating that he has never seen their son, Zion, on a school uniform.

The drama started after Jada shared a photo of her son who was dressed in a casual outfit and looking good just as his father, Wizkid.

In reaction, the troll attacked the music manager on how he has never seen Zion in a school uniform or holding a lunch box.

Reacting to this, Jada wrote:

“You haven’t seen a picture of my house either. People have so many opinions online & always seem to think they are talking from a factual standpoint. Why is the world like this ” People are so removed from actual Reality it’s sad!”

