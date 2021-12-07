Wizkid’s “Essence” emerges top song on Rolling Stone’s Best Songs of 2021 list

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

Singer, Wizkid has bagged another intenational recognition by Rolling Stone Magazine with his global hit, Essence which has been named the Best Song of 2021.

Wizkid Essence named top song on Rolling Stone Top Songs of 2021

Rolling Stone released their list of the Best Songs of 2021 on Monday, December 6, and at the very top of that list is Essence by Wizkid, featuring Tems.

“The result was a sound of status and place coalescing without the loss of identity,” the magazine said of Essence.

Coming second on that same list however, is US singer, Taylor Swift with her hit single ”All Too Well”.

See Rolling Stone’s Top 10 Best Songs Of 2021 below:

1. Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”

2. Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”

3. Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”

4. Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

5. Lucy Dacus – “VBS”

6. Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

7. Billie Ellish – “Happier Than Ever”

8. Rauw Alejandro – “Todo de Ti”

9. Adele – “I Drink Wine”

10. Noname – “Rainforest”

