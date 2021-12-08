TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Wizkid’s babymama, Shola Ogudu has shared the message she received from her son’s headteacher about Boluwatife.

In the conversation which she had with her son’s headteacher, the teacher informed Shola of girls’ attitude towards Bolu in school.

According to Shola, the headteacher complained that three girls in school are crushing on Bolu, and desiring to be in a relationship with him.

She revealed that the whole school won’t stop talking about it as she warned Bolu’s mother to talk to her son, so it doesn’t repeat itself again.

“Your son Boluwatife has got not one but three girls fighting over him. Saying he is their boyfriend. This is serious as the whole school won’t stop talking about it”, the head teacher said.

