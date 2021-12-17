You almost killed your friend’s son with Jazz – Tonto Dikeh blasts Bobrisky

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has slammed former bestfriend, Bobrisky after he threw shades at her on Instagram.

In a recent post, Tonto Dikeh revealed how she allegedly took Bobrisky to a chemist to buy healing cream for his leaking butt.

She wrote;

“I respect friendship a lot so when it goes sour I walk away because what ever I say publicly will be believe cause I was the closest person to them..

I try as much as possible to ignore ex friends but bob DO NOT PUSH ME TO THE WALL..

You are the same little boy I will walk into a chemist for to buy Cracked butt healing creme for your licking poss filled anus to heal. You don’t see me coming out to tell everyone that your Bentley belongs to @ktsele1…

Or that you almost killed your ex friends son with jazz? Or the Rolex watch you parade as bae bought me is actually mine?

Bob don’t let me become a pig like you again. It hurts to lose me I know, just Move on. You have begged everyone to beg me I have refused…

I NEVER WANT TO BE FRIENDS WITH YOU AGAIN…Everything you did, I did more for you!!! Btw you have my jewleries

Who gave me quick notice???

Pls provide the papers..I have you house gist fake ass fool, bring receipt and I will bring the real owner of the house real now..

Is it how you said you are sleeping you half the industry? I just don’t want to call names so I don’t ruin homes..

Biggest gossip for Man like you..

You have over 6petitions for stealing from people, you are also a Thief..If not for @ktsele1 by now you will be rotten in jail and you have no fear to insult him..

Because he stoop so low to relate with you thing? You are an ungrateful hoodlum.And I never regret anything in my life BUT I REGRET EVER KNOWING YOU.

You are disappointing as a human

Disgusting as a friend..You are a pathetic liar and this is the last you will hear from me..I made you who you are today so I wldnt be the one to bring you down. Those ones are in front.

I have saved you enough!!

#KEEP RANTING”