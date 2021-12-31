“You are a liar” – Burna Boy shades Davido for claiming he made N13 billion in 2021

Nigerian singer, Burna boy, has thrown a subtle shade at his colleague, singer Davido.

He shaded Davido for allegedly lying about the amount of money he claimed he made in 2021.

Davido recently took to his Instagram page and revealed that he made 22.3$ million (N13B) in 2021.

Davido wrote:

”Made 22.3 million dollars this year”.

In reaction to this Burna boy, took to his Instagram page, and claimed that Davido is lying.

Even though the self acclaimed African giant didn’t mention Davido in his post, netizens feels the shade is meant for Davido.

His words,

“Plenty talk. Na lie lie full inside”.

See his fans comments,

Barak O’Press wrote;

“Davido Dey use humbleness collect all the money for the industry…. Them dey there dey do odogwu”.

MrPresdennt wrote,

“If you want to talk to OBO say it with your full chest and stop going through the corners”.

IamOsinachi wrote,

“Make Burnaboy go play for shit,this boy is doing his thing,do your own…haba”.

See below,