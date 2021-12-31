TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady who married as a virgin narrates how she was unable to sleep…

Secret behind Bobrisky’s alleged fake cleavage, exposed (Video)

“I’ve never dated anyone in my life” — Ned Nwoko’s…

“You are a liar” – Burna Boy shades Davido for claiming he made N13 billion in 2021

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nigerian singer, Burna boy, has thrown a subtle shade at his colleague, singer Davido.

Burna boy
Burna boy

He shaded Davido for allegedly lying about the amount of money he claimed he made in 2021.

READ ALSO

Burna Boy calls for “1 on 1” fight with Shatta…

“Davido and I figured it out” – Burna Boy says…

Davido recently took to his Instagram page and revealed that he made 22.3$ million (N13B) in 2021.

Davido wrote:

”Made 22.3 million dollars this year”.

In reaction to this Burna boy, took to his Instagram page, and claimed that Davido is lying.

Even though the self acclaimed African giant didn’t mention Davido in his post, netizens feels the shade is meant for Davido.

His words,

“Plenty talk. Na lie lie full inside”.

See his fans comments,

Barak O’Press wrote;

“Davido Dey use humbleness collect all the money for the industry…. Them dey there dey do odogwu”.

MrPresdennt wrote,

“If you want to talk to OBO say it with your full chest and stop going through the corners”.

IamOsinachi wrote,

“Make Burnaboy go play for shit,this boy is doing his thing,do your own…haba”.

See below,

Burna Boy
Burna Boy
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady who married as a virgin narrates how she was unable to sleep with husband…

Secret behind Bobrisky’s alleged fake cleavage, exposed (Video)

“I’ve never dated anyone in my life” — Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia…

11-year-old girl abandoned after she was allegedly impregnated by aunt’s…

“Na we dey fight ourselves” – Reactions as Wizkid jumps for…

RMD’s daughter, Nicole sends message to friends crushing on her father

“My very own life” – Mercy Johnson celebrates first daughter, Purity on her 9th…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Burna Boy calls for “1 on 1” fight with Shatta Wale

“Davido and I figured it out” – Burna Boy says after calling him a…

“You are a liar” – Burna Boy shades Davido for claiming he made N13…

“Be careful” – Fan tells Timaya after bragging that he can…

We must love ourselves by force – Burna Boy says as he opens up about his…

I have only 200 naira in my bank account despite being a rich man’s daughter —…

My wife wants to marry a white man for citizenship – Man laments

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More