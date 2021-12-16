TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“You are not required to be nice to the mother-in-law” — Relationship expert, Lutterodt advises wives

Love and Relationship
By Peter

A relationship expert and marriage counsellor of Ghanaian origin, Carstensen Lutterodt, has told wives not to be nice to their mother-in-law.

Lutterodt, who sated this in an interview with TV3, noted that any woman who is nice to her mother-in-law will have problems in the future.

He’s quoted as saying;

“Anyone who compliments the mother-in-law has a problem. Anyone nice to the mother-in-law will have a problem in the future. You will never be able to befriend your mother-in-law. It’s depravity and disrespect.

My wife and my mother will never be friends. They do not fi*ht, but they are unable to be friends. Respect must be present. The respect comes from the fact that she is an in-law, and you respect her on that level. You are not required to be nice to your mother-in-law.

“Don’t address her as your mother. She is your wife’s mother-in-law. Don’t be shy about saying it. She is not your mother, but rather your husband’s mother. You will never be her daughter. Remember that.”

