“You are talented but your ego is consuming you” – Samklef slams Shatta Wale

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Music executive, Samklef, has reacted to Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale’s tweet over his rant about Nigerian music stars getting support abroad.

Samklef
Samklef

For some days now Shatta Wale have been ranting about Nigerians not giving support to musicians who are not their citizens yet most countries support Nigerian musicians in their own country.

This Shatta Wale said while recounting the support he has received from Ghanaians. The music icon recently sold out the second-largest stadium in Ghana during his concert.

He thus urged Nigerians to enjoy their shine at the global market because tables will soon turn.

In his words ;

“The table will soon turn … No man bigger than God !!! Ghana artiste goes shine on the global market one day ..Enjoy your time. But don’t come complaining when it’s our TIME!!”

While reacting to this, Samklef stated that Shatta Wale is talented but has ego that is consuming him. He also added that Shatta Wale is using Nigeria to chase clout.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale
Samklef
Samklef
