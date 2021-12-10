“You can rant rubbish about me, but can’t settle your home” – Toyin Lawani slams Fani Kayode

Celebrity fashion stylist, Toyin Lawani, has slammed former aviation minister, Fani Kayode, for criticizing her over her nun outfit some months back.

Recall that sometimes in March, Toyin stunned in nun outfit at an event and she shared the photos on Instagram.

Fani Kayode had criticized the fashion enterpreneur and described her outfit as “tasteless and ghetto rubbish”.

Months after, Toyin Lawani have slammed him in return. Toyin stated that Fani Kayode can’t settle his home but has time to rant about her.

This the celebrated stylist said in connection to the ex-minister’s divorce saga.

She condemned Fani Kayode for disallowing his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu, from having access to their four kids.

She also pleaded with well meaning Nigerians to lend their support to Fani Kayode’s enstranged wife, so that she can have access to her four children.

See below,

”See this Rubbish man , you can rant rubbish about me but can’t settle your home , busy torturing a mother , taking her 4kids away from her , not allowing her see them for over a year , arresting the mother of your kids , pushing her to run around to one court or the other , heard you a bully that’s why everyone is not speaking up for her , it’s extremely sad everyone choose to use their voice and platform for some kids and not for some cause of who and who is involved, see mr , I sat down my own , you spoke about me , if you talk about me , I will talk about you , you no try , even if it’s under supervision let a mother see her kids , I don’t care what transpired between you people , drop that ego, drop that shoulder of yours and do the right thing”.

“God knows I don’t know @snowhiteey and I hv never met her , but I have been crying for her , if someone stops me from seeing my kids I might hurt myself, when I couldn’t see my ist child for 5years while she was in America , I was quite depressed, everyone didn’t know my pains but it wasn’t a good one , I missed out on so many important moments, like her ist period etc , not to talk of the tender age those 4kids are right now ,they need their mother, let’s all standup and speak up for this lady , nothing wrong in doing so and people are calling out Bullies I’m wondering why your name is not number one on that list. If you are a mother and you know the pain of having kids pls tag every mother on this post to speak up for this lady”.

See below,