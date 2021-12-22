Controversial crossdresser, James Obialor Brown has been dragged on social media for claiming to be in charge of Warri.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the crossdresser bragged about arriving Warri and controlling the state.

However, Nigerians dragged him to filth for dressing like a man to Warri and still bragging that he is in control.

In the clip, James Brown said:

“Hy durling I’m in Warri. Most of you that carry una dirty mouth, if I see you in Warri I go beat you. E no go better for you I dey Warri. I commot cap for you. Wetin your papa wan do? I am in Warri, I am not just in Warri, I am controlling Warri. Na me dey here”.