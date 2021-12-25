You have a very bad taste for men – Stefflon Don’s sister blasts her following rumoured breakup with BurnaBoy (Video)

Stefflon Don’s sister, Shemara has thrown shades at her sister following her alleged breakup with singer, Burna Boy.

Speaking in a short video, Shemara stated that her sister’s taste in men is very poor.

She went further to note that she would score her sister “1 over 10” if she’s asked to rate her sister’s choice of men.

This is coming shortly after Stefflon Don hinted at a possible breakup with her longtime partner, singer Burna Boy.

The British artist has also deleted all pictures of the singer and their joint pictures together.

They were spotted recently at a club together. However, Don’s mood was not visibly as happy as her usual self while the self-proclaimed African Giant could be seen refraining from physical activity with her.

