Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala, has slammed Instagram dancer, Janemena after the twerker shaded her colleague, Tonto Dikeh over her sex tape with Kpokpogri, Tonto’s ex-boyfriend.

Jane had taken to her Insta-stories and stated that a certain person who said she was ready to go to court, is now running from signing court papers.

Reacting to this, Tonto Dikeh called Janemna an adulterous twerker and urged her to beg Kpokpogri, her ex-boyfriend to delete her sex tape in his possession.

However Tonto’s friend, actress Doris Ogala has taken to social media to slam Janemena.

According to her, Janemena’s husband is impotent, and she has also seen Janemena’s sex tape.

Her words,

“Bia Jane you say who do fear you! Your uncle brother in the Lord didn’t tell you that there’s no fear in our dictionary! Somebody send me the address, please! I want to check something! See this rat ooo !! Make nobody try to stop me this time.. be ready! Ahhhh .. people never even see the real sex tape! Ahhhh the real blue film.. ok na”.

