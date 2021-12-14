“You may have to fight a battle more than once to win” – Comedian Cute Abiola writes after he regained freedom

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nigerian Instagram comedian, Abdulgafar Ahmad, better known as Cute Abiola, has shared his first post on his Instagram page shortly after he was released from the custody of the Nigerian Navy.

Cute Abiola
Cute Abiola

The comedian who is a Naval staff was detained for over 3 weeks by the Navy because he violated the Armed Forces Social Media Policy.

He was earlier granted a conditional release On December 3, 2021, yet he was denied access to his family and lawyers.

He was granted full release yesterday, December 13, 2021. He was released to his family and his car keys were returned to him.

Shortly after his release cute Abiola took to his Instagram page to share photos of himself with an emotional caption.

He wrote,

”You may have to fight a battle more than once to win it. THANK YOU ALL”

See below ;

Cute Abiola
Cute Abiola
