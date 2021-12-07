“You no dey ever take advice” – Mercy Eke and her elder sister fight dirty (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy Eke recently engaged in a heated altercation with her elder sister over the car gift she received from her boyfriend.

Mercy Eke’s sister was not happy that Mercy received a car gift instead of getting funds to start up a business and invest.

Mercy was advising her sister why she left her business for three months and the sister used the opportunity to share her opinion about Mercy’s way of spending money.

Mercy’s sister said;

“You sef, why haven’t you start a shop? I heard your new boyfriend bought you a car. Why didn’t you collect that money and invest it in something? You’re worried about my own business, why haven’t your own started?”

Reacting, Mercy said:

“So I just showed concern now why you would leave your business for three months. For me, it’s because I’m still building it. My own is still under construction that’s why I’ve not started”

The sister replied;

“It’s under construction but you want to receive a car”

Mercy Eke fired back;

“So I should say No. So I should say no? He’s my boyfriend and he feels like the car will………abeg I’m even sorry that I decide to talk to you. You no dey ever take advice. Yes na you senior me but you no dey take advice.”