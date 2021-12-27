“You should apologise for such statement” — Yul Edochie tells Shatta Wale after throwing shades at Nigerian artistes

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Peter

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has on Monday advised Ghanaian rapper, Shatta Wale, to apologise for throwing shades at Nigerian artistes publicly.

The veteran actor was responding to Shatta Wale’s Twitter rants, where the rapper threw shades at Nigerian artistes after he had apparently sold out a Ghanaian stadium concert.

Shatta Wale had first tweeted;

“They said I won’t be able to fill my own stadiums, I don’t need any Nigerian artiste to sell out Ghana’s stadium, f**k Nigerian artistes”

But again on Monday, Shatta Wale also took to his Twitter page to slam Nigerians, telling them to be grateful to Ghana for supporting Nigerian artistes.

But while replying to the rapper’s rant, Yul Edochie told Shatta Wale to apologise for his utterances and use his platform to promote peace instead.

In his words;

“Dear Shatta Wale, coming out to say ‘F**k Nigerian artistes’ is extreme and too low for a man like you. That’s hate.

I remember when Nigerian movie producers were giving all the lead roles to Ghanaian actors a few years back, no Nigerian ever came out to say ‘F**k Ghanaian actors’.

I have lots of fans from Ghana who send me goodwill messages daily, inviting me to Ghana and I appreciate all of them.

I’m a fan of your music. Your track with Beyonce is always on repeat in my car.

No matter what is pissing you off, a man like you with a large fan base should be using it to promote peace and unity among Africans and the rest of the world. You should apologise for such a statement.”

