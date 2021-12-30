Young girls and boys punished by villagers for taking “mkpuru mmiri”…

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment four young boys and girls were punished by villagers.

Reports gathered that the young lads were punished for taking ‘mkpuru mmiri” (methamphetamine).

The incident reportedly took place at Mbaukwu community in Anambra state.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the young people were seen observing their punishment, as the villagers condemned their actions and criticised them for ‘wasting their lives’.

Reacting to this, Nigerians also slammed the young culprits as they advised them to retrace their steps before it’s too late.

Stellix12 wrote:
“But how is this Crystal meth so cheap that these people can afford to ruin their lives with it”

Noble_jice wrote:
“Chai we are in trouble”

H.a.pppy wrote:
“They will still take it again, but next time they will make sure they don’t get caught”

Watch video below:

