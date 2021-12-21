TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Aisha is pregnant? Bubu is a hard worker” –…

“May our secrets not be exposed” Funke Akindele sends strong…

“If you class people when they need you, it is…

Your man deserves to know everything about your past before marriage – Lady advises fellow ladies

Entertainment
By Shalom

Twitter user identified as Grace_undiluted has warned ladies against hiding their past from their lovers.

In a recent tweet, Grace advised ladies to open up to their partners about their past, and allow them decide if they want to forgive or not.

READ ALSO

Man narrates how he ditched his 43-year-old ex-wife who lied…

Alleged teenage lovers seen trying to book a room at a hotel…

In her words:

“If you want to be a prostitute, make sure you will be proud of it tomorrow. You can’t sleep with 100 men in your prime and call it your past. When you want to enter a relationship, tell that man “baby I used to be a prostitute, hope you don’t mind” Don’t deceive him, let him know.

Some of you don’t get it. Once marriage is involved, the person deserves to know your past, the good, ugly and bad. It should be their choice to stay or leave, you don’t get to decide for them by hiding your past, you don’t get to choose what matters or not.

Let them tell you that they don’t care about it after knowing the truth. It’s their decision to make. So if you know that thing you will not be proud to tell your partner tomorrow, don’t do it”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Aisha is pregnant? Bubu is a hard worker” – Reactions as new…

“May our secrets not be exposed” Funke Akindele sends strong warning to Iyabo…

“If you class people when they need you, it is bullshit” –…

Regina Daniels dragged after revealing how much she spent on Christmas shopping…

Visitor reveals what he overheard a mother telling her children while he was…

Clinic shuts down as ghosts allegedly rape and harass staff (Details)

Doctor allegedly robbed and stabbed to death by house help, after getting set to…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Burna Boy speaks his truth about his relationship with alleged new lover,…

“I don’t have a wife” – Burna Boy slams those calling…

Your man deserves to know everything about your past before marriage –…

Photos of Burna Boy’s alleged new lover surfaces as he reportedly dumps…

Zlatan Ibile offers N7.3million to any lucky fan who can find his missing…

Visitor reveals what he overheard a mother telling her children while he was…

Reactions as Nkechi Blessing opens up about Maria Chike after meeting her for…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More