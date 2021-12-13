TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I cannot perform well, I have infection” –…

Stop behaving like a tout – Blessing Okoro slams actress…

“I’m so shocked right now” – Slay queen…

You do evil things to hurt people – Kemi Olunloyo’s alleged son slams mother

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerians have dug out a post reportedly made by Kemi Olunloyo‘s son, where he expressed his dislike for his mother and poured out his feelings.

In the post, Kemi Olunloyo’s son slammed his mother referring to her as a ‘whore’ who does evil things to hurt people.

READ ALSO

I will beat you up like a baby, I like going to jail for…

Sylvester Oromoni agreed to join cult, he drank engine oil…

In his words:

“Here is my deep story after a year ago. My mother or should I say my former biological mother stop wishing happy birthday on Monday when the day I was born after 33 years ago.

After the last year we had an argument on the phone about her telling these filthy nasty Nigerians to wish me happy birthday. And I don’t know them personally. It’s because my mom’s flunkie goons.

After she could have kept her big trap shot. Now look what she did. Telling lies on everyone. Especially she had no compassion, respect, love and no nothing. All she does. Using me and my brothers as pawns in her game just to get what she wants.

Now I know for a fact that she does evil things to hurt people and me just cause everyone wants to be her friend. No way. The reason that she loves to be a Thor and whore. Just to sleep around with random dudes and get pregnant. That includes my younger days.

After she send me away just to feel trapped in Nigeria so they can kill me. But guess what? I’m still here doing very well. Working hard to get where I’m going. And nothing will tear me down. As long as I move on with my life and God will protect me. That’s it for my deep deep story”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I cannot perform well, I have infection” – BBNaija’s…

Stop behaving like a tout – Blessing Okoro slams actress Ada Ameh after…

“I’m so shocked right now” – Slay queen screams after…

You do evil things to hurt people – Kemi Olunloyo’s alleged son…

“13 years ago I was scared of being a mother”, Annie Idibia says as…

“You knew me and admired me” – Solomon Buchi says as he…

“Your bio says certified relationship expert but everything about you…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“So careless and disorganized, Tonto Dikeh drags airline for postponing…

Joro Olomofin advises men on the ‘ultimate wife material test’ to…

“The moment you don’t have money to give, you become the worst…

“It took me 16 years of struggle to be successful” – Yul…

Wizkid’s baby mama, Jada P replies man who asked if her son, Zion goes to…

You do evil things to hurt people – Kemi Olunloyo’s alleged son…

“You knew me and admired me” – Solomon Buchi says as he…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More