Nigerians have dug out a post reportedly made by Kemi Olunloyo‘s son, where he expressed his dislike for his mother and poured out his feelings.

In the post, Kemi Olunloyo’s son slammed his mother referring to her as a ‘whore’ who does evil things to hurt people.

In his words:

“Here is my deep story after a year ago. My mother or should I say my former biological mother stop wishing happy birthday on Monday when the day I was born after 33 years ago.

After the last year we had an argument on the phone about her telling these filthy nasty Nigerians to wish me happy birthday. And I don’t know them personally. It’s because my mom’s flunkie goons.

After she could have kept her big trap shot. Now look what she did. Telling lies on everyone. Especially she had no compassion, respect, love and no nothing. All she does. Using me and my brothers as pawns in her game just to get what she wants.

Now I know for a fact that she does evil things to hurt people and me just cause everyone wants to be her friend. No way. The reason that she loves to be a Thor and whore. Just to sleep around with random dudes and get pregnant. That includes my younger days.

After she send me away just to feel trapped in Nigeria so they can kill me. But guess what? I’m still here doing very well. Working hard to get where I’m going. And nothing will tear me down. As long as I move on with my life and God will protect me. That’s it for my deep deep story”.