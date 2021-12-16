TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Davido will call her after watching this video”…

Queen Naomi steps aside as Ooni of Ife’s latest wife, Queen…

“I had a gastric bypass surgery”, Eniola Badmus open…

“You’re becoming a nuisance” – Ka3na slams actress Ada Ameh

Entertainment
By Shalom

Reality TV star, Ka3na has slammed nollywood actress, Ada Ameh for insulting controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo.

Recall, Ada Ameh recently shared a video on Instagram where she lambasted Kemi Olunloyo, referring to her as a ‘mentally deranged patient’.

This came shortly after Kemi Olunloyo claimed that Sylvester Oromoni died after accepting to join cult and drinking engine oil as part of initiation.

READ ALSO

BBNaija’s Ka3na reacts as her husband gifts her a s3x…

“Ignore that Kemical woman for what?” – Chioma Ifemeludike…

However, Ka3na, in a new post on Instagram, slammed Ada Ameh for always being to quick to insult people, regardless of the person involved.

Ka3na also recounted the time Ada Ameh allegedly insulted her, as she vowed never to take it lightly with her if she ever insults her again.

Ka3na wrote:

“It takes madness to identify another. Ada Ameh you go soon meet your match. It’s so easy for you to insult people. Let the first time you insulted me slide because then I still had some respect for your age but as of this moment, no try am again. You’re becoming a nuisance seriously”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Davido will call her after watching this video” – Nigerians…

Queen Naomi steps aside as Ooni of Ife’s latest wife, Queen Ashley takes…

“I had a gastric bypass surgery”, Eniola Badmus open up on weight…

Female soldier all smiles as corps member proposes to her at NYSC orientation…

Reactions as church members spray millions on Yul Edochie, Prophet Odumeje…

Emotional moment Cute Abiola’s mother fell on the floor as she reunited…

Strange man attacks Bishop Oyedepo at the alter after breaching security…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“You’re becoming a nuisance” – Ka3na slams actress Ada…

Lady reveals why her four-year-old daughter broke down in tears during school…

Female soldier flaunts her ring, kisses corps member on the lips after he…

Actor Deyemi Okanlawon sparks reactions as he share a video of women he has…

Lady breaks 100 years tradition in Urhobo land as she inherits her father’s…

“This child gives me so much happiness” – Tonto Dikeh gushes…

“Stop posting my daughter’s picture on your page”, Sandra…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More