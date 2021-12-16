“You’re becoming a nuisance” – Ka3na slams actress Ada Ameh

Reality TV star, Ka3na has slammed nollywood actress, Ada Ameh for insulting controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo.

Recall, Ada Ameh recently shared a video on Instagram where she lambasted Kemi Olunloyo, referring to her as a ‘mentally deranged patient’.

This came shortly after Kemi Olunloyo claimed that Sylvester Oromoni died after accepting to join cult and drinking engine oil as part of initiation.

However, Ka3na, in a new post on Instagram, slammed Ada Ameh for always being to quick to insult people, regardless of the person involved.

Ka3na also recounted the time Ada Ameh allegedly insulted her, as she vowed never to take it lightly with her if she ever insults her again.

Ka3na wrote:

“It takes madness to identify another. Ada Ameh you go soon meet your match. It’s so easy for you to insult people. Let the first time you insulted me slide because then I still had some respect for your age but as of this moment, no try am again. You’re becoming a nuisance seriously”.