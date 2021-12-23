Zazoo star, Portable, acquires new ride days after calling out singer Poco Lee (photo)

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has acquired a brand new car.

This comes shortly after he called out his benefactor, Singer Poco Lee, for ripping him of his intellectual property and stealing most of the money Wizkid sprayed on him at his concert.

A few days after, the ‘Zazoo Zeh’ star has acquired a new Camry car and he took to his Instagram page to share the good news.

Sharing a photo of his new ride he thanked his benefactors, rapper, Olamide, Poco Lee, and his music promoter, Kogbagidi.

His words,

“portable_omolalomi1. Awon fans ti boo cardi o💨💨💨💨 . Big love and appreciation to my benefactors @olamide @poco_lee, @kogbagidi for showing me to the world. New whip for the road. Coming to shutdown all shows 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Zaaazoooo!”.

See his post below,