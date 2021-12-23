TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady narrates how her cousin lost fiance four days to their…

We ‘knack’ at night with your big gbola –…

Lady shares touching story as she gets set to wed man she met at…

Zazoo star, Portable, acquires new ride days after calling out singer Poco Lee (photo)

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has acquired a brand new car.

Portable
Portable

This comes shortly after he called out his benefactor, Singer Poco Lee, for ripping him of his intellectual property and stealing most of the money Wizkid sprayed on him at his concert.

READ ALSO

Singer, Portable shed tears as manager, Kogbagidi welcomes…

“This life no get manual, forgive am” — Olamide…

A few days after, the ‘Zazoo Zeh’ star has acquired a new Camry car and he took to his Instagram page to share the good news.

Sharing a photo of his new ride he thanked his benefactors, rapper, Olamide, Poco Lee, and his music promoter, Kogbagidi.

His words,

“portable_omolalomi1. Awon fans ti boo cardi o💨💨💨💨 . Big love and appreciation to my benefactors @olamide @poco_lee, @kogbagidi for showing me to the world. New whip for the road. Coming to shutdown all shows 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Zaaazoooo!”.

See his post below,

Portable
Portable
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady narrates how her cousin lost fiance four days to their wedding, after…

We ‘knack’ at night with your big gbola – Bobrisky’s…

Lady shares touching story as she gets set to wed man she met at motor park

“This December is really detty” – Reactions as romantic video…

Aisha Buhari reacts to reports that she is pregnant for Buhari

“You dey fear slap?” – Reactions as James Brown arrives Warri…

“I’ve been diagnosed” – Nengi in tears as she reveals…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Zazoo star, Portable, acquires new ride days after calling out singer Poco Lee…

“I gave my husband the “bestest” blowjob known to man” –…

“Beauty is pain”, Toke Makinwa reacts as she receives 5 facial…

Regina Daniels reveals her husband’s real age on his birthday…

“He didn’t even notice when I entered the office” –…

Benue man dies in fatal accident after depositing late sister’s body at…

“I’m the richest and sweetest twerker ever” – Janemena…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More