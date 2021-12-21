TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Zlatan Ibile has taken to Instagram to offer a whooping sum of money to any fan who can find his glasses.

Few moments ago, the controversial singer took to his Instagram page to reveal how he lost his expensive Cartier glasses at a show last night.

While lamenting over the loss of his glasses, the singer offered a whooping 7.3 million naira to any fan who can help him find it.

“I get 18k USD (N7.3M) for anyone who can find my Cartier glasses. AZUL no make me remember wetin happen last night”, he wrote.

His post has sparked reactions on social media as Nigerians vow to find the glasses so they can secure the bag and enjoy ‘Detty December’.

