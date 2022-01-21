TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Up and coming actress, Chizoba Nwokoye has cried out for help after her personal assistant absconded with her personal properties.

The lady lamented that the PA disappeared with her phones, bank cards, and other valuables.

According to her, she was on a movie set him before the suspect took to heels with the items.

She also cried out over the infringement on her bank accounts, noting that before she could reach her banks, her PA had already wiped off her savings, leaving just 55 Naira as balance.

In an Instagram voice note, she begged Nigerians to help her locate the young man whom he said had also logged her out of her monetized social media cannels.

Listen To The Audio Below:

