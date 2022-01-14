“A cheating man still love his wife but a cheating woman doesn’t love her husband” – Man says

A Nigerian journalist, Austin Bebara Abaye JP, has given his controversial view about cheating men and women.

Austin Bebara opined that men who cheat on their wives still love their wives but women cheat on their husband don’t love their husband.

According to him a married man can cheat on his wife and still be deeply in love with her, while a cheating woman doesn’t love her husband.

His words,

“A cheating man is still very much in love with his wife, but a cheating woman will never love her husband”.

This generated mixed reactions online as some social media users took to the comments and expressed their views.

Ritex Phillip wrote: “Weldone cheaters of d most high. No one person is a custodian of bad behavior”.

@Chionye A. Maureen wrote: “Why cheat if you still love your wife?”.

