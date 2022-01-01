A good wife should derive pleasure in watching her man lie – Actor Ugezu

Nollywood actor, Ugezu J. Ugezu has advised married women to learn how to derive pleasure in watching their husbands lie.

According to the veteran actor, some truths are better left unsaid, and it is advisable for every woman to allow their husbands lie, especially if it is aimed at saving a bad situation.

He also condemned women who are always eager to prove to their husbands that they are liars.

“A woman who is a wife actually derives pleasure watching her man lie through his teeth, just to save the bad situation. Some truths are better left unsaid. But the lady will go out of her way to prove it to her man that he is a liar. Simple things that will help in 2022 and beyond”, Ugezu wrote.