Popular disc jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has narrated how a guy made her feel insecure about her new look.
Cuppy disclosed this during an Instagram live session with former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya.
According to her, a lot of guys are usually not attracted to ladies with low cut and the guy really made her feel so insecure.
“The problem with this guy that I really like was my hair and he made me really feel insecure about it.
A lot of guys are not attracted to women with short hair and its really annoying because I’m the same person. It made me feel really insecure like am I ugly suddenly”. She said in part.
