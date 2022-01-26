“A man needs more than one woman to be mentally stable” – Bayelsa Governor’s aide sparks debate

Bodmas Kemepadei, a media aide to the Bayelsa State Governor, has stated that a man needs to have more than just one woman for his sanity.

The media personality made this disclosure in a post shared on his official Facebook page on Tuesday, January 25.

According to him, women should learn to tolerate themselves as a man has to be with more than one woman to be mentally stable.

“Hate it or love it, a man needs more than one woman to be mentally stable”, Kemepadei wrote.

Meanwhile, his post has also generated mixed reactions from social media users who trooped to the comment section to share their opinions.

See some comments below;

@being_mercy25 wrote: “I can’t believe this is coming from a man of God”

@sasha.naati, “Bitter truth..unless say u be monk…All man dey whine their wives..some are smart enough to no get caught and kind to not put the woman and her kids into perpetual misery….Omo,i taya”

@fuoye_hotties, “Even Bible talk am.. why women dey vex I no sabi”