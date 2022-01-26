TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Rita Dominic’s lover, Fidelis reportedly drops…

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry opens up on the real…

Lady cancels wedding few days to D-day, accuses fiancé of being a…

“A man needs more than one woman to be mentally stable” – Bayelsa Governor’s aide sparks debate

Social Media drama
By Peter

Bodmas Kemepadei, a media aide to the Bayelsa State Governor, has stated that a man needs to have more than just one woman for his sanity.

The media personality made this disclosure in a post shared on his official Facebook page on Tuesday, January 25.

“A man needs more than one woman to be mentally okay” — Bayelsa Governor's aide

READ ALSO

“Sentenced to life” – Couple says as they celebrate 5th…

“We needed to loose each other, to know that we needed…

According to him, women should learn to tolerate themselves as a man has to be with more than one woman to be mentally stable.

“Hate it or love it, a man needs more than one woman to be mentally stable”, Kemepadei wrote.

Meanwhile, his post has also generated mixed reactions from social media users who trooped to the comment section to share their opinions.

See some comments below;

@being_mercy25 wrote: “I can’t believe this is coming from a man of God”

@sasha.naati, “Bitter truth..unless say u be monk…All man dey whine their wives..some are smart enough to no get caught and kind to not put the woman and her kids into perpetual misery….Omo,i taya”

@fuoye_hotties, “Even Bible talk am.. why women dey vex I no sabi”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Rita Dominic’s lover, Fidelis reportedly drops cryptic post about…

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry opens up on the real father of…

Lady cancels wedding few days to D-day, accuses fiancé of being a scam

Man confesses to his best friend about sleeping with his wife-to-be, says he…

Lady seeks help for boyfriend who makes love to spiritual wife

Woman announces decision to end her marriage over female visitors

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh mourns

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Visiting politicians is not an achievement, focus on your restaurant business”…

“My current husband, Kazim and ex-husband, Lanre Gentry are not friends” – Mercy…

“If salvation is a complete message, why do we need deliverance…

“Thank God I was stubborn and never passed my exams” – Bella Shmurda…

“My tummy grew until I couldn’t see my private part” – Actress, Kisa Gbekle…

“A man needs more than one woman to be mentally stable” – Bayelsa Governor’s…

“Don’t believe the ‘sex for roles’ claims in…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More