Actress Iyabo Ojo recounts how afraid and depressed she was as a single mother

By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo , has recounted how afraid and depressed she was as a single mother without direction.

The talented actress in an Instagram post stated that she began her journey as a single mother, confused, depressed, afraid without direction and had lots of anxiety.

According to her, she felt like she was a failure, loser, and felt like she was not good enough.

In her words:

“This year i began my journey as a single mum with no direction… i was afraid, sometimes depressed, confused, i always had alot of anxiety”.

“I felt like a failure, a loser, i felt i wasn’t good enough, i felt little, i didn’t really know how to fit in or even start,…… how was i even going to pull through,?”.

“I never thought of me making it in life, i just wanted my kids to be fine, that was my ultimate goal….Today i look back & all i want to say is thank you Lord”.

“All i knew to do was to love my kids immensely and give them all of me & that inspired me to keep moving. It’snever to late to start all over again…… it will be tough but you will be fine” .

