TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady who was allegedly seen last with her boyfriend, found dead…

How we robbed and killed RCCG Pastor who gave us shelter In Lagos…

Bride-to-be dies four days to her wedding in Edo state

Actress, Iyabo Oko reportedly resurrects 3-hours after already pronounced dead (Video)

NollywoodEntertainment
By Peter

Veteran Nollywood actress, Iyabo Oko reportedly resurrects to life, three hours after being declared dead in the hospital where she was undergoing medical treatment.

Veteran actress, Iyabo Ojo reportedly ressurects back to life, 3 hours after confirmed dead

Recall that her daughter, Bisi Aisha, had earlier taken to social media to break the news of her mother’s passing following serious health complications.

READ ALSO

Actress, Uche Ogbodo floods social media with photos from…

Actress, Yvonne Jegede mourns

This has prompted Nigerians and industry colleagues to express their condolences and tributes.

 

However, in a new video making the rounds online, Bisi debunked Iyabo Oko‘s death while affirming that she moved her hands, 3 hours after the doctor declared and confirmed her dead.

She wrote in an Instagram post:

“Wonderful being, she moved her hand after been confirmed dead 3hrs ago. God we will forever praise ur HOLY name”

Watch video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady who was allegedly seen last with her boyfriend, found dead with eyes…

How we robbed and killed RCCG Pastor who gave us shelter In Lagos — 15 and…

Bride-to-be dies four days to her wedding in Edo state

Man dragged for gifting his brother an SUV while his pregnant wife uses public…

Sylvester Oromoni’s mother breaks down in tears after Lagos govt…

Lady allegedly poisoned by her friend after announcing plans to move to UK…

Heartwarming moment Destiny Etiko welcomed her mother into her newly-built…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“He says I love you so many times a day” – Linda Ikeji gushes…

“There are many mysteries” – Daddy Freeze says as he leaks…

“Most don’t understand how far I’ve come in this life journey” – Boma says…

“Kwasia to anyone who thinks I don’t deserve all that I enjoy”…

Actress, Iyabo Oko reportedly resurrects 3-hours after already pronounced dead…

Davido celebrates as he finally moves into his Banana Island mansion (video)

“Why did I sister-zone you?” – BBNaija star, Sammie expresses regret, after…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More