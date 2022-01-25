Actress Lizzy Anjorin shares lovely family photos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, has shared romantic family photos of herself, her husband and two children.

Lizzy Anjorin and her husband
Lizzy Anjorin and her husband

The talented actress took to Instagram and shared lovely photos of her family in matching traditional outfits.

The mother of two however didn’t disclose the occasion and what she and her family are celebrating at the moment.

In another news, actress Lizzy Anjorin, recently gifted her first daughter a car on her birthday.

Lizzy while doing this took to social media and shared before and after pictures of her daughter.

No doubt her daughter was dark in the throwback photo while she is fair complected in the present picture.

This didn’t go unnoticed by her fans who took to the comments and pointed this out.

See below,

