Actress Mercy Aigbe receives surprise breakfast in bed from colleague, Seyi Edun on her birthday

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood couple, actors Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun have given star actress, Mercy Aigbe  a surprise on her 44th birthday.

Mercy Aigbe
Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe clocked 44 years today on the 1st January 2021, and she was well celebrated by colleagues, friends and fans.

However actor Adeniyi Johnson and his wife actress Seyi Edun, gave her a surprise breakfast in bed.

Mercy Aigbe took to her Instagram page and shared the surprise breakfast she received in bed on her birthday.

In the caption she thanked Seyi Edun and his wife for the surprise breakfast in bed. She added that it made her feel special.

She wrote:

“Awww I got breakfast in bed courtesy my beautiful Ashabi @i_am_shai thank you for the treat! I felt so special”.

See below,

