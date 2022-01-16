“Amala is a disgusting meal” – Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson opines

Actress, Dorcas Shola-Fapson, has expressed her controversial opinion on Nigeria’s local food, Amala.

Shola-fapson stated that Amala, (Yam flour) is a disgusting food regardless of who made it.

Amala is the favorite delicacy of some Nigerians but it seems shola-fapson is not a fan of the traditional food.

She therefore took to her social media and expressed her dislike for Amala.

Her words,

“Amala is disgusting. I don’t care who made it. Argue with your tongue”.

In another news, Shola Fapson advised ladies to keep their relationship away from social media because relationship sink on the internet.

Her words,

“What I have learnt from September and October: Keep who you are sleeping with away from social media.

“Protect your orgasms, by any means necessary, ladies. It is imperative. The internet is where ships go to sink. It’s not for the soft-hearted, dears. Go on dates, ‘baecations’, surprise stuff; post ears, teeth and fingernails, but avoid showing these Zuckerberg streets your significant other”.

“Fast food fingers will not even allow fine boy and fine girl to pepper us in peace.Before you know it, someone has a theory, or they know someone that knows someone that knows your brother’s sister in-law’s ex”.

“But remember, privacy isn’t secrecy. If they don’t want to meet your friends, or introduce you to theirs, that’s a red flag. But you should make sure the friendship circle is a 3-dotted line. Enjoy your relationships and save the memories ‘for your eyes only’.”