TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man seeks advice after finding hotel key inside pregnant…

Jos murder: My daughter left home to return for Christmas but…

I only need you to have children – Maraji drags hubby, one…

“Amala is a disgusting meal” – Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson opines

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Actress, Dorcas Shola-Fapson, has expressed her controversial opinion on Nigeria’s local food, Amala.

Shola Fapson
Shola Fapson

Shola-fapson stated that Amala, (Yam flour) is a disgusting food regardless of who made it.

READ ALSO

Why I grew up hating my mother – Actress, Dorcas…

No dey oppress us – Reactions as DJ Cuppy is served a…

Amala is the favorite delicacy of some Nigerians but it seems shola-fapson is not a fan of the traditional food.

She therefore took to her social media and expressed her dislike for Amala.

Her words,

“Amala is disgusting. I don’t care who made it. Argue with your tongue”.

In another news, Shola Fapson advised ladies to keep their relationship away from social media because relationship sink on the internet.

Her words,

“What I have learnt from September and October: Keep who you are sleeping with away from social media.

“Protect your orgasms, by any means necessary, ladies. It is imperative. The internet is where ships go to sink. It’s not for the soft-hearted, dears. Go on dates, ‘baecations’, surprise stuff; post ears, teeth and fingernails, but avoid showing these Zuckerberg streets your significant other”.

“Fast food fingers will not even allow fine boy and fine girl to pepper us in peace.Before you know it, someone has a theory, or they know someone that knows someone that knows your brother’s sister in-law’s ex”.

“But remember, privacy isn’t secrecy. If they don’t want to meet your friends, or introduce you to theirs, that’s a red flag. But you should make sure the friendship circle is a 3-dotted line. Enjoy your relationships and save the memories ‘for your eyes only’.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man seeks advice after finding hotel key inside pregnant wife’s bag

Jos murder: My daughter left home to return for Christmas but never made it –…

I only need you to have children – Maraji drags hubby, one month after…

Janemena dragged for baring her chest in the presence of her brother (Video)

Burna boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu finally opens up about her…

“I messed up” – Man publicly begs ex-girlfriend to take him back, blames close…

Lady narrates why she ditched her boyfriend after he visited her house

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Amala is a disgusting meal” – Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson opines

“Tonto missed a good man” – Reactions as Rosy Meurer shares video of Olakunle…

AFCON 2022: Nigeria cruise past Sudan 3-1 in statement win

“Totally unacceptable for you to flaunt your boyfriend online” — Actress, Chioma…

“I have two sons from different mothers” — Singer, Portable declares (Video)

“Why my papa no be Dangote?” – Tiwa Savage laments over hustling for money

“Yes and na heaven I dey go” — Singer, Olakira confirms Mummy G.O is his sister

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More