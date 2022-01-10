TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Royal Hairs boss, Steve Thompson confirms his marriage has ended…

Ubi Franklin reacts to news of his babymama, Sandra Iheuwa and…

‘The emotions I feel for you right now is pity, Karma is…

Anita Joseph reacts as Royal Hairs boss, Steve Thompson sends wife packing after five months of marriage

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has reacted to the failed marriage of Royal Hairs boss, Steve Thompson Maduka and Sandra Iheuwa.

Recall, hours ago, Steve Thompson broke the news that his 5-months old marriage to Sandra has crashed, due to her excessive use of social media and incessant fights with people.

READ ALSO

Ubi Franklin reacts to news of his babymama, Sandra Iheuwa…

Royal Hairs boss, Steve Thompson confirms his marriage has…

In his words:

“I will not let anyone tarnish my good image. I married a wrong woman that knows how to fight. She is fighting everyone. She even lied that I gave her STD. I have been on my own for 4 years oooo. Now just 5 months wahala wants to kill me.

No man can marry this babe. She said she dealt with her ex via blog. That she will deal with me too. I moved her things myself immediately she left for the village. Her stuff is at my sister’s place in phase1. She did not move out. I moved her before her wahala kills me and told the estate gate not to let her in.”

Reacting to this, Anita Joseph aired out her pain as she stated that she doesn’t like the problem going on between the couple.

“I hate this. I’m sad aswear nooooooo”, she wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Royal Hairs boss, Steve Thompson confirms his marriage has ended after 5 months

Ubi Franklin reacts to news of his babymama, Sandra Iheuwa and Steve…

‘The emotions I feel for you right now is pity, Karma is beautiful’ –…

Bobrisky chased out of Benin after asking Oba to marry him (Video)

“Paid 7 rain makers so I can clean” – Cubana ChiefPriest wows netizens as heavy…

Bobrisky finally reacts to reports that he was chased out of Benin (Video)

My small b00bs saved me – Janemena speaks on her sxx tape scandal

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

“Co-workers are not your friends, they may betray you if they can get money” —…

“God touch the hearts of men to spray us their money” – Strippers seen praying…

“From the first day I saw you at the ATM, I knew you were the one” –…

Anita Joseph reacts as Royal Hairs boss, Steve Thompson sends wife packing after…

My small b00bs saved me – Janemena speaks on her sxx tape scandal

Evangelist Funmilayo sends message to those using her photo to make funny memes

Ubi Franklin reacts to news of his babymama, Sandra Iheuwa and Steve…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More