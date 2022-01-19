Anita Joseph recounts the first time she met her husband, MC Fish; prays for those waiting for their marriage to sink

Actress Anita Joseph, has recounted how she met her husband, MC Fish. She stated that she met him on June 8, 2017.

The talented actress took to her Instagram page and reiterated that their love affair started off as mutual friendship.

Sharing a throwback photo of her and her husband on her Instagram page, she revealed how their love affair has been going.

According to her husband is fond of calling her celebrity and spanking her buttocks.

She however stated that those wanting their marriage to sink will be the one to sink before them.

In another news, Actress Anita Joseph’s husband in a recent interview with ‘Saturday Beats’, revealed that his wife, is a very submissive woman and most female celebrities can’t be as submissive as her.

See below,