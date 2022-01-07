“Anybody wey send me rubbish, anything you see take am like that” – Omawunmi reacts to a fan who said she would mourn

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Talented female Nigerian singer, Omawunmi, popularly known as Omawonder, has stated that anyone who sends rubbish to her in 2022, will face whatever they see thereafter.

Omawunmi
Omawunmi said this in reaction to a message she received in her inbox. A fan identified as rosemary_iduwa had entered her inbox and stated that the singer would mourn for locking her comment section.

The fan who seemed pained that the singer locked her comment section, stated that she would mourn over her child. The fan also added that the singer’s child would be cut short.

In reaction to this, Omawunmi shared a screenshot of the message on her Instagram page and stated that she doesn’t know what she did that warranted what the fan said.

She however insinuated that anyone who say rubbish to her in this 2022 should be prepared to bear the consequence.

See below,

