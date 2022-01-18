“At 21, I’ve saved millions, gotten a house and bought a car” – Reality star, Angel list her achievements

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

Big Brother Naija Season 6 star, Angel Smith has taken to social media to list her numerous achievements so far at just 21.

Listing out some of her achievements to her fans, the reality TV star said she has gotten a house for herself, bought a car and saved millions, all at the age of 21.

Reality star, Angel list out her achievements at 21

According to her, she doesn’t celebrate her progress enough so she wanted to use the opportunity to give herself some accolades for how far she has come.

She also talked about her battle with suicidal thoughts before participation on the reality show.

Angel wrote on social micro-blogging platform Twitter;

“I don’t acknowledge my progress enough, so today I just want to say that I have done so much for myself at 21. I’ve gotten a house, bought a car, saved millions, cried, laughed, fallen down just to get back up again. I acknowledge myself and acknowledge how far I’ve come.

“From being suicidal and not having a clear vision of what I wanted for life to being here? Where everything is getting clearer? Yeah, I’m doing great.”

See posts below:

