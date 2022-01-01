“Aunty Kemi in the mud” – Reactions as photo of Sylvester Oromoni’s autopsy result reveals what he died of

An autopsy report of late 12-year-old student of Dowen college, Lagos, Sylvester Oromoni has revealed what killed the late student.

The autopsy result which was shared online, revealed that Sylvester died from ‘acute lung injury from chemical intoxication in a background of blunt force’.

Recall, Sylvester Oromoni unfortunately lost his life after he was allegedly bullied by his seniors in Dowen college.

The sad report led to an outcry by Nigerians including high profile reactions, weeks ago, as they demanded for justice to be served.

The autopsy report signed off by one Dr Clement Vhriterhire, revealed that the late student had a scalded upper lip, bruised flanks/back, acute gastric erosion, acute lung injury, cerebral oedema with raised intra-cranial pressure and enlarged liver.

See screenshots below: