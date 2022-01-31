TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Skit maker, Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi, better known as Bae U has finally reacted after a lady allegedly leaked his nude video.

In a lengthy video, the skit maker also reacted to allegations of requesting to sleep with ladies in exchange for roles in his skits.

Hours ago, Bae U was mercilessly dragged on Twitter after some ladies shared screenshots of Bae U demanding to have carnal knowledge of them before featuring them in his skit.

Reacting to the saga however, the comedian took to his Instagram page to share a video where he apologized and admitted to his crimes.

He also affirmed that he has received the punishment for his ungodly act and is ready to turn a new leaf.

Bae U also shared screenshots of his chat with the lady who is blackmailing him and threatening to post his explicit video.

Captioning the video, he wrote:

“I have Learnt , I am Learning and I will do Better …. Nevertheless , I say Alhamdulilahi 🙏”

Watch video below:

