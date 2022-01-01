BB Naija’s Liquorose gifts herself car worth millions of naira as new year gift

Big Brother Naija season 6 star, Liquorose, has started the year in a luxurious style. She gifted herself a brand new car at the beginning of the year 2022.

Liquorose acquired a new luxury car worth millions of naira to celebrate the beginning of year 2022. She took to her social media page and shared photos of her new ride.

According to her, she decided to start the new year with a gift to herself and God came through.

She wrote:

“Guess who just got a new ride ?? Me .. yes me ..The first of many to come. it still feels like a dream. I decided to start my year with a gift to myself and God came through for me.. may your new Year be filled with gifts as you celebrate with me ..Happy new year Family”.