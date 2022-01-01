TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Aunty Kemi in the mud” – Reactions as photo of…

“I’ve never dated anyone in my life” — Ned Nwoko’s…

Lady cries out as her husband announces decision to marry her…

BB Naija’s Liquorose gifts herself car worth millions of naira as new year gift

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija season 6 star, Liquorose, has started the year in a luxurious style. She gifted herself a brand new car at the beginning of the year 2022.

Liquorose acquire car worth
Liquorose acquire car worth millions of naira

Liquorose acquired a new luxury car worth millions of naira to celebrate the beginning of year 2022. She took to her social media page and shared photos of her new ride.

READ ALSO

Actress Lizzy Anjorin gifts her first daughter, a car on her…

“Do you, do what makes you happy” –…

Liquorose acquire car worth millions of naira
Liquorose acquire car worth millions of naira

According to her, she decided to start the new year with a gift to herself and God came through.

She wrote:

“Guess who just got a new ride ?? Me .. yes me ..The first of many to come. it still feels like a dream. I decided to start my year with a gift to myself and God came through for me.. may your new Year be filled with gifts as you celebrate with me ..Happy new year Family”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Aunty Kemi in the mud” – Reactions as photo of Sylvester…

“I’ve never dated anyone in my life” — Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia…

Lady cries out as her husband announces decision to marry her mother as second…

I learnt kidnapping from watching actor Zubby Michael in movies — 23-yr-old…

My wife wants to marry a white man for citizenship – Man laments

Stop sm0king shisha if you love me – Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia leaks chat with…

I don’t care what anyone says, I must marry him – Lady says after…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Black man be black man problem” — Reality star, Tacha slams Wendy Shay over…

“Don’t do anything because society demands it” — Agbani Darego advises, as she…

BB Naija’s Liquorose gifts herself car worth millions of naira as new year…

“In 2022, you don’t need women who want to spend your money with you” —…

Moment singer, Portable shed tears after receiving Range Rover as second car…

Lady reveals the strange requests she received from an entitled pastor

“Aunty Kemi in the mud” – Reactions as photo of Sylvester…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More