BBNaija star, Omashola and his fiancee expecting first child (Video)

Popular Big Brother Naija star, Shola Oburoh also known as Omashola, and his fiancee are expecting their first child together.

The latest development comes just weeks after the reality TV star engaged his fiancee in a grand style underwater, and she said a profounding “Yes” to his proposal.

While taking to his Instagram page to announce the wonderful news lately, Omashola shared an ultrascan video of his fiancee’s stomach, which was done in the hospital that revealed the little infant baby in her tummy.

“All this years, I was thinking my pee pee don’t work, finally we got a very long leg start,” he wrote while captioning a video he shared on his page.

