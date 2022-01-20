TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shares her scary experience with hair stylist at a salon

Lady reveals what her male friend said to her after she sent him…

Tiwa Savage’s leaked tape reportedly gets featured as exam…

BBNaija star, Omashola and his fiancee expecting first child (Video)

EntertainmentLove and Relationship
By Peter

Popular Big Brother Naija star, Shola Oburoh also known as Omashola, and his fiancee are expecting their first child together.

BBNaija star, Omashola and his fiancee expecting first child

The latest development comes just weeks after the reality TV star engaged his fiancee in a grand style underwater, and she said a profounding “Yes” to his proposal.

READ ALSO

Nurse and his fiancée die in a car accident, weeks after…

BBNaija’s Tochi deletes his engagement video as his…

While taking to his Instagram page to announce the wonderful news lately, Omashola shared an ultrascan video of his fiancee’s stomach, which was done in the hospital that revealed the little infant baby in her tummy.

See photo below:

“All this years, I was thinking my pee pee don’t work, finally we got a very long leg start,” he wrote while captioning a video he shared on his page.

Watch the video below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shares her scary experience with hair stylist at a salon

Lady reveals what her male friend said to her after she sent him money

Tiwa Savage’s leaked tape reportedly gets featured as exam question in…

Man shares sad experience after getting married to a runs girl

I killed US-bound doctor, Obidike because he tried to have gay s*x with me…

Barrister narrates experience with neighbor who never offered him a lift in his…

Rev. Uma Ukpai shares his experience with his wife, a night to their wedding

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija star, Omashola and his fiancee expecting first child (Video)

“There’s a code in your first sperm, it contains your destiny” — Mummy G.O tells…

Busola Dakolo celebrates husband, Timi Dakolo, on his 41st birthday

Two plots of land is not enough for me and my cars — Pastor David Ibiyeomie…

Man narrates how a lady’s sense of entitlement made her lose her…

“I won’t let people talk down on my husband” – Toyin…

“One smile from you can fix my day” – Olakunle Churchill…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More