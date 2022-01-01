BBNaija star, Omashola proposes to girlfriend underwater (Video)

Big Brother Naija star, Omashola, has been trending on social media after sharing a video of himself proposing to his girlfriend underwater.

The BBNaija star who went through a mental breakdown in 2021 emphasized how the year held a lot of secrets but his biggest highlight was when his girlfriend said YES.

He further appealed to his fans not to ask him further questions about the love story between himself and his girlfriend as he’s not ready to share more details.

Taking to his official Instagram page to share a video of his unique proposal to his girlfriend underwater, Omashola wrote;

“2021 has a lot of secrets but my biggest highlight was when she said YES and the rest is history. Please don’t ask me what happened. Happy New Year.”

