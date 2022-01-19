TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shares her scary experience with hair stylist at a salon

“It’s okay to let a woman go if you can’t give her what she…

My mother took me to a herbalist and advised me to use my brother…

BBNaija’s Ka3na announces end of her marriage to ‘oyibo’ husband, Mr Jones

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian reality TV star, Ka3na has officially announced the end of her marriage to ‘oyibo’ husband, Mr. Jones.

The BBNaija star and mother of one revealed this in a recent tweet which she shared for her fans who asked questions about her marriage.

READ ALSO

‘My husband has never been intimidated by anything about me’…

I only need you to have children – Maraji drags hubby,…

Ka3na stated that she is now legally single, and has decided to announce it for her sanity and freedom.

She however noted that Mr Jones remains her better half and the father of her lovely daughter, Lila.

“Yes I’m legally Single! Not like anyone gives AF!😏 Making this public for my sanity and freedom only. Mr Jones remain my better half and father to our lovely daughter. If you still don’t gerit forget aborrit😎 #wemove”.

See tweet Below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shares her scary experience with hair stylist at a salon

“It’s okay to let a woman go if you can’t give her what she wants” – Man…

My mother took me to a herbalist and advised me to use my brother for money…

“He told me his wife ‘na mumu’ and has no sense” – Side chick shares experience…

Man narrates how his wife faked her death and made him spend 10 years in prison

Anambra man reportedly found dead in hotel room without private part

Man in shock as mentally challenged man gifts him N200

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija’s Ka3na announces end of her marriage to ‘oyibo’…

“I could have enjoyed more if only I had kept it private” –…

Friends mourn as man dies shortly after his wedding in Calabar

Lady reveals what her male friend said to her after she sent him money

#Justice4Emmanuel: Outrage as 16-year-old boy reportedly dies in school…

I’ve met Davido severally but I couldn’t walk up to him because I…

Rev. Uma Ukpai shares his experience with his wife, a night to their wedding

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More