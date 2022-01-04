BBNaija’s Vee sends love message to popular singer, days after allegedly breaking up with Neo (Details)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Vee Iye has openly expressed her love for popular singer, Mayorkun.

The BBNaija star who went live on Instagram for a question and answer session with her fans, opened up on her love for Mayorkun.

When asked to name the music artistes she loves, she said, “I love Mayorkun, Ayrastar, Buju, and lots more but someone should please help me tell Mayorkun that I love him.”

However, to clear the air, Vee later explained that she loves Mayorkun in the sense that she wishes to feature him in her songs this year. She said Mayorkun is one of the Nigerian male artistes that sings to her taste.

This is coming shortly after it was alleged that Vee ended relationship with her Big Brother Naija’s boyfriend, Neo Akpofure.

