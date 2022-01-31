TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mom narrates how her 17-year-old daughter broke down in tears…

“She blocked me everywhere” – Whitemoney says…

Trouble looms as Tacha warns BBNaija’s Maria not to use her…

Binance CEO cites fraud as reason for blocking Nigerian users on its platform, tenders apology letter

NewsTechnology
By Peter

After the allegations levied against Binance by its Nigerian users, its CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ), has written an apology letter titled, “Our commitment to User Protection”, citing it as response to international law enforcement.

Recall that Nigerian users trended the hashtag “Binance stop scamming”, leveling a lot of allegations on Binance for blocking their accounts, while some alleged that their accounts were frozen.

Binance CEO, CZ issues apology letter to Nigerian users

READ ALSO

Being an IT specialist is the “Bitcoin cryptocurrency” of…

Nigerian payments app raises funding after building crypto…

However, the letter from CZ surfaces after Binance Africa team, led by Emmanuel Babalola, the African director of the exchange, Damilola Odufuwa, the PR lead for Binance Africa and Ben Nsikan, the community manager for Binance Africa, hosted a Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on YouTube, where the team set out to address various issues that have been raised around social media, particularly about the world’s global exchange, freezing and blocking accounts of its African users, particularly its Nigerian users.

In the letter, CZ gave an update on the cases stating that 281 Nigerian accounts have been affected by these personal account restrictions with approximately 38% of these cases restricted at the request of international law enforcement.

CZ also revealed that 79 cases have been resolved and will, “continue to work through others.” He also stated that all non-law enforcement-related cases will be resolved within two weeks.

Asides from the letter, CZ also went ahead to tweet, “Not perfect, but transparent. Apologies of the inconvenience. And thank you for your support and understanding!”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mom narrates how her 17-year-old daughter broke down in tears after her father…

“She blocked me everywhere” – Whitemoney says as he narrates…

Trouble looms as Tacha warns BBNaija’s Maria not to use her trademark…

Mother cries out as mother-in-law brutalizes first son to death

Lady narrates experience with skit maker, Bae U

Davido and Chioma spotted together at a family gathering with their son Ifeanyi…

Singer, Ruger finally opens up on why he always wears an eye patch

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Even Don Jazzy don collect breakfast” – Reactions as photos of pregnant Rihanna…

Sammie Okposo’s wife finally reacts to his cheating scandal

Binance CEO cites fraud as reason for blocking Nigerian users on its platform,…

“I am now a car owner” – Israel DMW says after Davido gifted him a…

“I had three miscarriages with no medical explanation” — AY’s wife, Mabel Makun…

Singer, Rihanna reportedly pregnant with her and lover, A$AP Rocky’s first child

“We celebrate all types of questionable wealth” – Noble Igwe tackles…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More