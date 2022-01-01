“Black man be black man problem” — Reality star, Tacha slams Wendy Shay over starting fresh Ghana-Nigeria beef

Reality TV star, Tacha has slammed Wendy Shay, a popular Ghanaian singer, for trying to incite a fresh beef online by making a statement about Nigerian and Ghanaian celebrities in love.

Recall that Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale had criticized Nigerians for not supporting Ghana music, the same way that music by Nigerian artistes is shown massive love in Ghana.

However, Wendy Shay recently took to Twitter to allege that the dating scene is also the same as the issue insinuated by Shatta Wale against Nigerians.

According to her, established female Ghanaian celebrities are willing to date emerging male Nigerian celebrities, but that no established female Nigerian celebrity will ever date a young Ghanaian.

But responding to her tweet, Tacha slammed her for such a statement, while writing;

“What is this? lool is this really suppose to come from one of the supposed biggest female artist in Africa? Black man be black man problem”

See her post: