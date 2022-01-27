TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Rita Dominic’s lover, Fidelis reportedly drops…

Man confesses to his best friend about sleeping with his…

Lady cancels wedding few days to D-day, accuses fiancé of being a…

Bobrisky postpones N800M mansion’s housewarming party, after lady copied his aso-ebi style for the event (Video)

Entertainment
By Peter

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Okuneye Idris, popularly known as Bobrisky, has postponed his much-anticipated housewarming party for his much publicized N800M mansion.

The self-styled billionaire crossdresser, who had initially taken to social media to brag that only billionaires would be invited to the housewarming party of his N800 million mansion, has now revealed that the party has been postponed until further notice.

Bobrisky postpones N800M housewarming party, after lady copied his aso-ebi designs

READ ALSO

“Take your frustrations out of my page” – Bobrisky fires…

I’ve met Davido severally but I couldn’t walk up…

According to him, he was left with no choice after a lady who follows him on Snapchat copied his aso-ebi design for the planned event.

Bobrisky explained that he needed to order a new aso-ebi design all over from the start, and that the housewarming party at his N800M mansion would be now postponed until the new designs arrive Nigeria.

Watch the video(s) below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Rita Dominic’s lover, Fidelis reportedly drops cryptic post about…

Man confesses to his best friend about sleeping with his wife-to-be, says he…

Lady cancels wedding few days to D-day, accuses fiancé of being a scam

“This is the second home Mercy Aigbe is destroying” – Insider…

Mother cries out over suspicions that her husband is defiling little daughter

How a goat helped my mother give birth to me – Bella Shmurda narrates

“Learn to be quiet even if you have got a lot to say” – Funke…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Regina Daniels finally addresses case with Jaruma following her re-arrest

“Over 80% of us are guilty of infidelity” – Delta chief says…

“Buhari administration has achieved more than the US government in terms of…

Bobrisky postpones N800M mansion’s housewarming party, after lady copied his…

Infidelity: Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo deletes Instagram and Twitter accounts

Kanye West to reportedly hire homeless people as fashion models for his next…

‘What anyone thinks of me is totally baseless’ – Actress Dayo Amusa

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More