Breaking: FG lifts Twitter ban in Nigeria after 7 months

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, General Muhammadu Buhari (Rtd), has lifted the Twitter ban in Nigeria after 7 months.

Twitter was suspended in Nigeria in June 2021, after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet was deleted on Twitter.

Theinfong recalls that in June 2021, Buhari made a cryptic tweet where he stated that he will treat Nigerians in accordance to the Nigerian civil war.

Netizens reported his tweet on Twitter and his tweet was deleted by Twitter. Following this, Twitter was suspended in Nigeria for 7 months.

President Muhammadu Buhari, has however in a new directive issued on Wednesday, approved the lifting of Twitter ban in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the Chairman Technical Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement and Director-General National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, CCIE.

According to the statement released on Wednesday, January 12, 2021, in Abuja, the approval was given by Buhari following a memo written to the President by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Ibrahim.

The statement reads,

“The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) directs me to inform the public that President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the lifting of the suspension of Twitter operation in Nigeria effective from 12am tonight, 13th January 2022″.

“The approval was given following a memo written to the President by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Ibrahim”.

“In the Memo, the Minister updated and requested the President’s approval for the lifting based on the Technical Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement’s recommendation”.